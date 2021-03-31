Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) Announces Dividend of GBX 8.40

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Invesco Asia Trust’s previous dividend of $6.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of IAT stock opened at GBX 395.50 ($5.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £264.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 395.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 353.33. Invesco Asia Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 425 ($5.55).

About Invesco Asia Trust

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

