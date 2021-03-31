Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Stock Holdings Cut by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 54,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter.

BSJL opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $23.45.

