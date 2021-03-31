Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the third quarter worth about $125,000.

Invesco Global Water ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,331. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $36.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

