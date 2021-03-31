Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Up 75.4% in March

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the February 28th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

VKQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.20. 119,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,689. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $13.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKQ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,615.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

