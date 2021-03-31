Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the February 28th total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Shares of VVR stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. 8,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,500. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.