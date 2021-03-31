Investors Purchase High Volume of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Call Options (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 48,031 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,891% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,413 call options.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,753. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 698.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $41,176.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,945 shares of company stock worth $1,468,656 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $31,760,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Noble Financial downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

