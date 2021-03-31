Investors Purchase Large Volume of Verona Pharma Put Options (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,423 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 12,578% compared to the typical volume of 27 put options.

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $15.71.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $49,466.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $30,469.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,920 shares of company stock valued at $90,629 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.