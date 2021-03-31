Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.63 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $28.63 million and approximately $8,199.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00046763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.95 or 0.00631751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00067561 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00026654 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,275,122 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

