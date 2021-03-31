INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ INVO traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 374,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,210. INVO Bioscience has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $12.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of -1.14.

INVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on INVO Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on INVO Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period.

