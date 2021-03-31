Ion Asset Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 374.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,185,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935,872 shares during the quarter. Jamf makes up 3.1% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $35,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $245,000.

In other Jamf news, CFO Jill Putman sold 913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $36,538.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,113.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 56,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $1,906,072.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,297.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 491,985 shares of company stock valued at $17,236,115.

Shares of BATS JAMF opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average is $34.61.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.57 million. Jamf’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JAMF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

