Ion Asset Management Ltd. Takes $4.22 Million Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get C3.ai alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 498,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $42,595,648.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brady Mickelsen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 229,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,104,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,428,751 shares of company stock valued at $459,542,594.

AI opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.56 and a 200-day moving average of $69.53. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.75 and a 52 week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.