Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.93 and last traded at $29.75. Approximately 98,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,585,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IOVA shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.32.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,032,000 after buying an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

