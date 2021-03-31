iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Down 3.1%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s share price traded down 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $16.67. 1,030,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 16,757,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.20 price target on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. HSBC cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

Get iQIYI alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $70,264,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $46,774,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in iQIYI by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,809,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 667,046 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in iQIYI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,119,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Finally, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $17,480,000. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.