iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 850.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,741 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,893,000 after acquiring an additional 240,226 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 914,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,895,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 192,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 44,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REET opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33.

