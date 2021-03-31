iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,584,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,679,000 after buying an additional 1,325,426 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,586,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period.

Shares of EMB traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,752. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.48. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.79 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

