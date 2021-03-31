iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000.

Shares of SOXX opened at $413.88 on Wednesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.90 and a fifty-two week high of $443.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $415.53 and its 200-day moving average is $384.01.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

