iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Position Decreased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 96.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,476,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV opened at $236.20 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $140.09 and a one year high of $240.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.25.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

