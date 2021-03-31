iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 302.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892,513 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.24% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $75,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 37,712 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 94,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 67,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,096,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,996,000 after purchasing an additional 815,044 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,769. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.72.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

