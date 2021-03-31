iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,692 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000.

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $172.17 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $95.35 and a one year high of $178.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.74.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

