Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 target price on the healthcare company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

ISR has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Isoray in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Isoray in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.82.

Shares of Isoray stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,090,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,452,955. The company has a market capitalization of $153.91 million, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.85. Isoray has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that Isoray will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isoray during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Isoray in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Isoray by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Isoray by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,348,532 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 837,832 shares in the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

