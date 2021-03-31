Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Update

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director William H. Everett sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $139,444.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,014.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Issuer Direct by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Issuer Direct in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,024. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.73.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.14. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

