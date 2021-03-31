Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 8,794 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 101.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,442 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,838 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 15.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 22.4% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 11,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 130.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,588 shares of company stock worth $1,233,039. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.01. The stock had a trading volume of 69,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,392. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.85. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

