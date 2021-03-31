Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 18,500 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,236 shares of company stock worth $3,624,057 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.79. 63,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.84 and its 200 day moving average is $107.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.17 and a 12-month high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

