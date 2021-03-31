Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Grows Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,344 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 244,019 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 78,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 156,777 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $104,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,649,447. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWTR stock traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $64.29. 220,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,473,002. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

