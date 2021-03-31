Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 783,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,705 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 12.1% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $268,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

VOO traded up $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.61. 113,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,019,391. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.13 and a 1 year high of $366.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

