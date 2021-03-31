Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 170.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,685 shares during the quarter. Southern Copper accounts for 1.3% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Southern Copper worth $27,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Southern Copper by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,685. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $83.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average of $61.86. The stock has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. HSBC cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.56.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,477,536.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 822,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,331,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

