Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $2.53 Million in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of MetLife by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.95. 153,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,084,800. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $62.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

