Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 522,325 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 522,325 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FXI. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 47,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25,357 shares during the period. Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 24,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FXI traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.72. 630,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,124,090. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.10. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $54.53.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.