ITM Power (LON:ITM) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a GBX 8 ($0.10) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

ITM opened at GBX 474.15 ($6.19) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. ITM Power has a 12 month low of GBX 110.20 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 509.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 424.98. The stock has a market cap of £2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.13.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

