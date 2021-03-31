ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on ITM Power in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITM Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC raised ITM Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Shares of ITM Power stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. ITM Power has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.