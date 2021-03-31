ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 83.1% from the February 28th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ITOCHU stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.33. 9,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. ITOCHU has a 12 month low of $36.94 and a 12 month high of $66.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.49.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ITOCHU stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $12,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

