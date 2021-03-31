Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Update

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the February 28th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:IVDA opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. Iveda Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.09.

Get Iveda Solutions alerts:

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.