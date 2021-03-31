IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Announces Earnings Results

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 64.77%.

IZEA opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. IZEA Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $215.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.93.

IZEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

