IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ IZEA opened at $3.96 on Monday. IZEA Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

