Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.33.

JKHY opened at $153.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.47 and a 200-day moving average of $156.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

