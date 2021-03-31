Jane Street Group LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 1,296.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 855,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 794,633 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aegon by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 180,396 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Aegon by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 71,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEG. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.0727 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.22%.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

