Jane Street Group LLC Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

GEM stock opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $42.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.25.

