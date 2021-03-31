Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $4.47 Million Investment in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,633,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,365,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,902,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,729,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,928,000.

OTCMKTS LCYAU opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

