Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 1,954 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Square were worth $18,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Square by 34.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,314,000 after acquiring an additional 83,771 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Square by 203.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 87.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Square by 25.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 13,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $3,112,739.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,069,110.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,068,036 shares of company stock valued at $247,980,080. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.52.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $212.83 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.