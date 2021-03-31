Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,236,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,372 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $20,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

In other news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on COG. TheStreet raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

COG opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.