Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 166,914 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166,914 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.36% of Cass Information Systems worth $18,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASS. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 21.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 250,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after buying an additional 43,904 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 356,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after buying an additional 38,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 30,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after buying an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 144,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 20,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $37.13 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.