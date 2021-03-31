JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JBG SMITH Properties.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.66, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,261.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Further Reading: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.