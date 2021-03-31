Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Short Interest Update

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 446.0 days.

Shares of Jde Peets stock remained flat at $$36.53 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82. Jde Peets has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $45.15.

JDEPF has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Jde Peets from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

