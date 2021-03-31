Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CMRX has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Chimerix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.56.

Chimerix stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.98 million, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,906 shares in the company, valued at $834,360.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chimerix by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Chimerix by 546.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Chimerix by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

