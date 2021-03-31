Jefferies Financial Group Comments on General Mills, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for General Mills in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

General Mills stock opened at $61.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.03. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

