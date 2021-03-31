Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.98). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TNP. TheStreet upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

NYSE:TNP opened at $9.55 on Monday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,103,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 65,303 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 43,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.