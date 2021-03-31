JMP Securities Increases Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target to $48.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENVA. TheStreet raised shares of Enova International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. Enova International has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $263.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Gray sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Gray sold 5,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $162,300.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,910 shares of company stock worth $1,621,539. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

