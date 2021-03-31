John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Down 41.0% in March

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the February 28th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,252. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $39.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTO. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,361,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 6,333.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,402,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after buying an additional 17,444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 426,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after buying an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 35.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

