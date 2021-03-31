John Mcclain Holmes III Sells 5,615 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $240,209.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,478.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 7,762 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $338,500.82.

AIR stock opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.50. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.05 and a beta of 1.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.89 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in AAR by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AAR by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

