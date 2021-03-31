Jonathan (Jon) Macdonald Acquires 10,000 Shares of My Food Bag Group Limited (ASX:MFB) Stock

My Food Bag Group Limited (ASX:MFB) insider Jonathan (Jon) Macdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.52 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of A$15,200.00 ($10,857.14).

About My Food Bag Group

My Food Bag Group Limited provides online food delivery services. The company offers ingredients with recipes, meal kits, meat products, and fishes. My Food Bag Group Limited was formerly known as MFB Group Limited and changed its name My Food Bag Group Limited in January 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Parnell, New Zealand.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for My Food Bag Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Food Bag Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.